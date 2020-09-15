Manuel Ruiz Castro
Deming - Manuel Ruiz Castro was born in Fort Quitman, Texas on May 24, 1936 to Manuel Ruiz Sr. and Aurora Castro. He passed away quietly in his home in the very early morning hours on September 12, 2020. Manuel and Aurora had nine children over their 50 plus year marriage. Angela Mariscal of Deming; Manuel Ruiz of Deming; Enriqueta Ruiz of Deming; Enrique Ruiz of Deming; Elvira Flores of Ruidoso; Fernando Ruiz of Belen; Aurora Valenzuela of Deming; Martin Ruiz of Deming and Benjamin Ruiz of Puerto Palomas, Chihuahua, Mexico. Manuel grew up with his siblings in the rural countryside learning the value of hard work at a very young age. He went to school only to the third grade, leaving his schooling behind to help his father tend to the family's ranch. Once on his own, he would work on a ranch in San Simon, AZ for many years and then later work construction building power plants all over the United States with his brothers. Manuel loved raising and training horses, gallos and enjoyed getting together at the horse races on the weekends with friends and family. He discovered however, throwing washers, and quickly developed a lifelong love of the game. Manuel was well known locally for his precision at the sport having won many washer tournaments with his nephews Pepe Maldonado, Jose E. Ruiz and Johnny G. Ruiz. Manuel married Ofelia Mariscal and the couple had nine children. Francisca Mariscal of Deming; Maria Teresa Rodriguez of Eloy, AZ; Irma Mendez of Arizona City, AZ; Manuela Paredes of Eloy, AZ; Maria Gonzalez of Eloy, AZ; Ofelia Ruiz of Eloy, AZ; Antonia Ruiz of Casa Grande, AZ and Mario Ruiz of Deming. The couple would later divorce and Manuel would remarry and have two daughters, Elena Ruiz of Deming and Dora Maria Trejo of Memphis, Tennessee. Manuel would also gain five amazing grandchildren from that marriage, Andrea Flores of Deming and her two children; Noelani and Cassiel; Jose Manuel Garduño of Deming; Paul Porras Jr. of Buckeye, AZ; Jenni Ramos of El Paso TX and Omar Adrian of Fort Morgan, CO. Manuel had well over 100 grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, too many to list, whom he loved and cherished very much. Manuel was welcomed into Paradise by his parents, Manuel and Aurora Ruiz; one, sister Aurora Valenzuela; one brother, Benjamin Ruiz, and one son, Mario Ruiz. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 5-6pm at the Terrazas Funeral Chapel with the holy rosary beginning at 6pm. Funeral service will be on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 10am at Terrazas Funeral Chapel with Father, Manuel Ibarra officiating. Concluding services with an interment will be at Mountain View Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Johnny Ruiz, Jose Enrique Ruiz, Jose Maldonado, Paul Porras, Tony Mariscal and Mario Ruiz. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapel "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-546-0070. To send your condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapel.com