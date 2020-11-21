Manuela ArenibasDeming - Manuela Morales Arenibas, 84, passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family.She was born in Montoya, TX on November 25, 1935, to Fidencia and Santos Morales and grew up in Deming.Manuela married Tomas Arenibas in 1956. They were married for 51 years. She was a homemaker. She loved sewing, reading and being outside tending to her yard and garden.She was a member of the Catholic church. Manuela cared deeply for her family and friends, not out of obligation, but because of her love for others. She was considered a mother by many and loved them as her own.She is survived by sons Juan Delgado, Tom Arenibas (Margaret) , George Arenibas, Eddie Arenibas (Carmen Arias), Albert Arenibas all of Deming, and Simon Arenibas of Chandler, AZ; daughters Jannie Snyder (Wayne), Patty Arenibas, Margaret Borden (Steve), Mary Arenibas all of Deming, and Luisa Gallosa (Angel) of Mesa, AZ.Survivors also include her brother Jose Santos Morales (Kathy), her sisters Mary Morales and Rosario Nieto and brother-in-law, Matilde Arenibas II (Mary).Psalm 127:3 says "Children are a gift from the Lord; they are a reward from Him." She was blessed with 34 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, and many beloved nieces and nephews. She will dearly be missed.She was preceded in death by her husband Tomas Arenibas, son Mike Morales, sister Francis Morales, brothers Jesus Morales and Guadalupe Morales, and her parents Fidencia and Santos Morales.A private service was held Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery with Fr. Prakasham Babu officiating.