Margaret (Peggy) E. Machado
Deming - Margaret (Peggy) E. Machado, 90 a resident of Deming, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Willow Manor Assisted Living Center in Deming.
A memorial service will be this Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 10 o'clock at Willow Manor. As were her wishes, cremation has taken place and internment will be at the Fort Bayard National Cemetery in Fort Bayard, New Mexico.
Peggy was born in Fall River, Massachusetts on October 19, 1928 to Francis and Sarah (Allen) Dugdale.
She graduated from Dominican Academy in Fall River in 1946 and married her husband, Richard Machado, after his service in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Throughout her adult life she pursued increasingly responsible positions in the insurance industry.
She and her husband were residents of Deming since May, 2005 having previously lived in Palm Bay, Florida. Her husband predeceased her in March, 2011. She is survived by her brother-in-law Bruce.
Locally she was active in several Baptist churches. In lieu of flowers her family requests that memorial contributions be made to either the First Christian Church, 119 W. Maple Street, Deming, NM 88030 or the Ambercare Hospice of Deming, 707 East Pine Street, Deming, NM 88030.
Friends and acquaintances may sign the online guest book by visiting www.bacasfuneralchapels.com, or sending a card c/o Baca's Funeral Chapels, 811 S. Gold Ave., Deming, NM 88030. Phone (575) 546-9671.
Published in Deming Headlight on June 12, 2019