Margaret P. Amaya
Deming - Margaret P. Amaya, 87, a resident of Deming, NM entered eternal rest on Wednesday, December 3, 2019 at Mountain View Hospital in Las Cruces. Margaret was born on March 13, 1932 in Deming to Juan Pacheco and Pilar Solis. She is survived by two sons, Bennie Amaya and his companion Jodie Crow of Deming, NM and David Amaya of Deming, NM; one daughter, Sylvia Amaya of Deming, NM; five brothers, Eddie Pacheco and his wife Clorinda of Deming; Johnny Pacheco and his wife Maria of Deming; Freddie Pacheco and his wife Natalia of Deming; Robert Pacheco and his wife Linda of Deming and Steve Pacheco and his wife Stephanie of Deming; three sisters, Soledad Pallares of AZ; Rosa Tapia and her husband Gilbert of Deming and Belen Pacheco and her husband John Nemec of Deming; six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by both of her parents; her husband, Bennie Amaya; two brothers, Sammy Pacheco and Richard Pacheco; one sister, Dolores Pacheco and one granddaughter, Isabel Amaya. Visitation will be on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 10-11am at CitiLife Church. Funeral service will then begin at 11am with Pastor, George Gillespie officiating. Concluding services with an interment will be at Mountain View cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Benny Amaya III, Ethan Amaya, Ryan Amaya, Johnny Pacheco III, Eddie Pacheco Jr. and Alfred Pacheco. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-546-0070. To send your condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapels.com
Published in Deming Headlight from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019