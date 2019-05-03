|
|
Margarita "Margie" Almanza
Deming - Margarita "Margie" P. Almanza, 81, lifetime Deming resident entered eternal rest Tuesday April 30, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces.
Visitation will be on Tuesday May 7, 2019 at twelve o'clock in the afternoon at River of Life Citi Church. Funeral services will follow at two o'clock with Pastor Cesar Chavez officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.
Margie is survived by brother, Johnny (Tommy) Almanza of Midland, TX; 6 sisters, Juanita" Jennie" (Narciso) Dominguez, Lilly (Manny) Rodriguez, Monica Perez, Ramona Rodriguez all of Deming, Delia Loya of Las Cruces and Catherine Rodriguez of Tucson, AZ.
Preceding her in death are her parents, Isidoro Almanza and Eulojia Pedraza; brother, Manuel Almanza; brother-in-laws, Joe Perez Sr., Joe Rodriguez, Max Loya and Jesus Rodriguez Sr.
Serving as pallbearers will be Joe Perez, Daniel Renteria, Jesse and Armando Almanza, Manny Jr., Matthew and Jesus Rodriguez.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels. To sign the online guest book or to send a card, please visit our website at www.bacasfuneralchapels.com. 811 S. Gold Ave., Deming, NM 88030. Phone: 575.546.9671
Published in Deming Headlight on May 3, 2019