Margarita Gutierrez
Deming, NM - Margarita Delgado Gutierrez, 87, a longtime Deming resident passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family.
Visitation will be held Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Baca's Funeral Chapel beginning at 4 o'clock in the afternoon with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary to follow at 6 o'clock with Irma Jaurequi reciting. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday morning at 9 o'clock at Saint Ann's Catholic Church parking lot. Fr. Manuel F. Ibarra, Pastor will officiate. Cremation will follow at Baca's Mimbres Crematory. The rite of committal and inurnment will take place at 3 o'clock Monday afternoon at Mountain View Cemetery.
Margarita was born February 22, 1933 in Gelina, Chihuahua, Mexico to Isidra Carbajal and Perfecto Delgado. She moved to Deming at 16 years old coming from Galina, Chihuahua. Margarita loved reading catholic books, crocheting, spending time with her family and as well as cooking for them for their family gatherings. She was a devoted catholic and a member of Saint Ann's Catholic Church. Margarita was a great mother to her children; she will be greatly missed.
Survivors include sons; Ramon (Vicenta) Verdugo of El Paso, TX, Benny (Sylvia) Verdugo of Deming; daughters, Arminda Muñoz, Linda Reyes, Rosa (James) Crim all of Deming and Yolanda Baca of Las Vegas, NV; 12 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Perfecto and Isidra Delgado; husband, Ramon L. Gutierrez; siblings, Dolores Delgado, Claudia Moreno and Tomas Marquez.
Serving as pallbearers will be Gabriel, Robert and Justin Muñoz, David Reyes, Ricky Barrio and Angel Raymond Verdugo. Urn Bearer will be Samantha Crim.
Serving as pallbearers will be Gabriel, Robert and Justin Muñoz, David Reyes, Ricky Barrio and Angel Raymond Verdugo. Urn Bearer will be Samantha Crim.
Published in Deming Headlight from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.