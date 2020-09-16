Maria del Refugio Chavira (Cuquita)
Deming, NM - Maria Del Refugio Chavira (Cuquita), 71, longtime Deming resident passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 at Mt. View Regional Medical Center in Las Cruces.
Visitation will begin Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 9 o'clock in the morning at Holy Family Catholic Church with the recitation of the holy rosary to follow at 10 led by Gloria Vigil. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 o'clock with the rite of committal and interment to follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Fr. Prakasham Babu, Pastor will officiate.
She was born July 4, 1949 to Ramona Chavira Rios. Cuquita loved to be out in the community. She loved music, musical events, singing, swimming, walking the mall, going to church where she was a communicant of Holy Family Catholic Church. She always looked forward to going out to eat at restaurants, as well as going to the cemetery to pray for mom and dad. Cuquita will be greatly missed by her family and friends that knew her.
Survivors include 6 sisters, Magdalena Giron of El Paso, TX, Anna Rios of Safford, AZ, Rosa Borrego, Lupe (Porky) Hernandez, Mary (Johnny) Pacheco and Gloria Rios all of Deming; 3 brothers, Carlos (Mary Lou) Rios of Deming, Pete (Blanca) Rios and Luis (Teresa) Rios both of Las Cruces. As well as several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death are her mother, Ramona Rios and step-father, Pedro Rios; 2, brother-in-law's, Johnny Borrego and Rudy Giron.
Serving as pallbearers will be Johnny Pacheco III, David and Michael Hernandez, Jose, Bobby and Pete Rios Jr.
Honorary bearers will be Eduardo Hernandez Jr., Freddy Sanchez, David Fix, Nick and Carlos Rios Jr.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels.
