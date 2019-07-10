|
|
Maria Dolores "Lolita" Ballinas
Deming - Maria Dolores "Lolita" Ballinas, 76, was welcomed by the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ into the Kingdom of Heaven on Monday July 8, 2019.
Visitation will be Thursday July 11, 2019 at 4 o'clock in the afternoon at Baca's Funeral Chapel with a rosary service to follow at 6 o'clock led by Christine B. Milo. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday July 12, 2019 at 11 o'clock in the morning at Saint Ann's Catholic Church. Concluding services and interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Fr. Manuel F. Ibarra, Pastor will officiate.
"Lolita", as she was affectionately known, was born April 15, 1943 to Manuela Espinoza and Alfonso Quintero in Nuevo Casas Grandes, Chihuahua, Mexico. She lived in Deming for 57 years coming from Veracruz, Mexico. She married Ricardo Ballinas on July 17, 1962 in Cuidad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico and together raised 6 children. Lolita had a special love for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she was known as "Mom Lola". She was very devoted to her faith, dedicated many hours of adoration and was part of the Apostolado at Saint Ann's Catholic Church. Lolita was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys and always encouraged her children to strive to be the best and supported her family in every way possible.
Lolita is survived by her husband of 57 years, Ricardo Ballinas of the home; children, Linda Ballinas of Deming, Ricardo Ballinas and wife Christina of Palmdale, CA, Josafat Ballinas and wife Alma of Deming, Lillian B. Newcombe and husband Jeff of Virginia and Allan Ballinas and wife Liz of Deming; daughter-in-law, Josie Ballinas of Deming; brothers, Roberto Quintero of Deming, Alfonso Quintero of Albuquerque, Jose Quintero of Phoenix, Lorenzo Quintero of Las Vegas, NV and Miguel Quintero of Oregon; sisters, Maria Quintero of Albuquerque, Sara and Gloria Quintero both of Phoenix, AZ; 24 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfonso and Manuela Quintero; sister, Ludivina Quintero and son, Adrian Ballinas who died April 26, 2017.
Pallbearers will be Alexis Ballinas, Ricky Ballinas, Ivan Ballinas, PA Garcia, Elijah Ballinas, Justin Ballinas, Esteban Ballinas, Mark Ballinas, Adrian Ballinas and Javier Quintero. Honorary bearers are her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Deming Headlight on July 10, 2019