Maria Jesus "Susie" Davalos
Deming - Maria Jesus (Susie) Davalos passed away at the age of 93 years on October 17, 2019 in Tortugas, New Mexico. She was surrounded by loving family at the time of her passing. The family want to express their appreciation to those who compassionately contributed to her care in her final days.
Born in Deming on January 9, 1926 to Juan Francisco Chavez and Carmen Pereira, Susie made her life in southern New Mexico where she met her husband of 73 years, Sergio Victor Davalos. She loved every aspect of New Mexico. Even more she loved her community where she connected in many ways, through family, through the Church, and through her years of service in in the community.
Her life was full of compassion, kindness, and love. Whether it was the food she cooked, the spirituality she embraced, or the love of knowledge and learning which she passed on to her children, she nurtured body, mind, and spirit. She leaves a legacy of educators ranging from elementary school level to the university level, of social workers, of artists, of entrepreneurs, of lawyers, of financial officers, of law enforcement, military service, and on and on. Among her personal interests she was an artist, rock collector, bird watcher, and political volunteer. She instilled a love of rocks and the outdoors to her children who have memories of many adventures.
She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Sergio Davalos Jr (Sierra), Albert Davalos (Adriana), Mary Monjaras (David), John Davalos (Ana), Rick Davalos (Laura), Renee Lopez (Martin), Lorraine Strosnider, Debbie Mirabal (Mark), Tyler Lopez (grand SON), her 31 grandchildren, and 42 great grandchildren, and 10 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sergio Davalos and grandsons, Michael Davalos and Derrick Lopez. With fourteen siblings she is the last of her generation.
The viewing will be held at 9AM on Monday October 28th, 2019, the Rosary at 10AM on Monday October 28th, 2019, and a Funeral Mass on October 28th, 2019, at 11:00 AM at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 400 S Ruby St. Interment will follow at the Mountain View Cemetery, 3410 E. Pine Street.
Pallbearers are Juan, Rafael, Alejandro and Isaac Davalos, Rick Davalos Jr., Tyler Lopez, Julian Monjaras and Chipper Campos.
Donations in memory of Susie Davalos can be made to St Ann's Catholic Church.
Published in Deming Headlight from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019