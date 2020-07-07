Maria Jesusita Molina
Deming - Maria Jesusita Molina, 94, lifetime Deming resident went to her eternal reward Thursday July 2, 2020 in the comfort of her home following an extended illness.
Visitation for the public will be at Baca's Funeral Chapels Tuesday July 7, 2020 from 3 until 7 p. m. A private rosary service will follow for the immediate family. The Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday July 8, 2020 at 10 o'clock in the morning at St. Ann's Catholic Church. The rite of committal and interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Fr. Manuel F. Ibarra, Pastor, will officiate. Covid 19 precautions are strongly stressed.
'Chuy', as she was affectionately known, was born January 1, 1926 in Deming to Ipitacio Armendariz and Maria Piedad Maynes. She attended Deming Public Schools and in September of 1942 she married Nazario Molina at St. Ann's Catholic Church, their parish, that played an important part in raising their children. Her life was devoted to being a homemaker and caregiver. For many years she was active in the parish Altar Society and Apostolado, League of the Sacred Heart.
Survivors include 3 sons, Dr. Roberto (Rosa) Molina, Dr. Reymundo (Carmen) Molina and Ricardo (Teresa) Molina of Deming; 2 daughters, Olga (Joe) Fresquez, Albuquerque and Dina (Curt) Russell of Deming; 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 1 great-greatgrandchild.
Jesusita's parents preceded her in death as well as her step-father, Jose Armendariz; husband, Nazario (Chayo) Molina; 2 brothers, Jimmy and Victor Armendariz; a sister, Herminia Adame and son, Nazario (Sonny) Molina.
Serving as pallbearers will be Roberto Molina, Carlo Molina, Cynthea Molina, Michael Molina, Brad Smith and Art Garcia.
