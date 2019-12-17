|
Maria Louisa Regalado De Chavez
Deming - MARIA LOUISA REGALADO DE CHAVEZ, 80, resident of Deming passed away Monday December 16, 2019 at Mimbres Memorial Hospital.
Visitation will be Friday morning, December 20, 2019 at 8:30 at New Life Apostolic Church where funeral services will begin at 10 o'clock with Pastor Jose Ramirez officiating. Concluding services and interment will follow at Mt. View Cemetery.
Maria was born December 27, 1938 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico to Pedro and Ester (Andalon) Regalado. She was a homemaker and has been a resident of Deming since April 2007 having previously lived in Delhi, California. She was a member of New Life Apostolic Church.
She is survived by her husband, Daniel G. Chavez of Deming; daughters, Sonia Ester Casalas (Francisco) of Deming, Maria V. White (Paul) of Deming; brothers, Salvador, Pedro, Manuel and Vicente Regalado; sisters Ester Salazar, Lourdes Valadez, Gloria Sanchez and Licha Sepeda; 4 grandchildren and 1 great grandson.
Pallbearers will be Jose Vazquez, Ezekiel Cardenas, Joshua Casales, Daniel Chavez, Javier Salazar and Omar Salazar.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Chavez Family c/o 1120 W. Hickory, Deming, NM 88030.
Published in Deming Headlight from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019