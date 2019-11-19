Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming
811 South Gold
Deming, NM 88030
575-546-9671
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Santa Ana Catholic Church
Rosary
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Marilyn Parra Obituary
Marilyn Parra

Deming - Marilyn Parra, 88, longtime Deming resident passed away Monday November 18, 2019 at La Posada Nursing Home in Las Cruces.

Visitation will begin Sunday afternoon at 2 o'clock at Baca's Funeral Chapel where the rosary will be recited at 3 o'clock led by Deacon Harold O'Dell. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday November 25, 2019 at 10 o'clock at Santa Ana Catholic Church. Concluding services and interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Father Manuel F. Ibarra will officiate.

A full obituary will appear in the next edition of this newspaper.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels.
Published in Deming Headlight from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
