Green Valley, AZ - Marilyn Speir Higdon of Green Valley, AZ passed on August 29th, 2020 with her husband Jerry by her side.



Marilyn was born on December 21, 1931 to Arch and Eltha Speir in Long Beach CA. The family shortly thereafter moved to Deming, NM where Marilyn graduated from high school in 1949. Marilyn attended New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, NM starting in the fall of 1950. Marilyn later at age 64 graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from Mount Saint Clare College in Clinton, IA. She was very proud of that day and her accomplishment made the local paper with a photo of her in her cap and gown with her grandchildren.



Marilyn was married to Jerry Higdon on December 17, 1951. She is survived by Jerry, her husband of over 68 years, daughter Janie (Lane) of Anchorage, AK son Charles (Karen) of Kansas City, MO son Scott (Aurora) of Parker, CO, 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren along with numerous nieces and nephews. Her parents, infant son, Bruce, brother, Robert and sister, Elaine, predeceased her.



Marilyn was an avid sports fan, an accomplished tennis and golf player. She was a life long expert bridge player along with a daily crossword and Sudoku solver. She was a painter and many of her pieces are displayed in her families' homes. Her positive outlook on life helped her survive cancer 3 times and a life-threatening auto wreck. Her passion in life however was her family. Affectionately known as "Nanny" to her grandchildren her enthusiasm, spirit and love of life led her to plan many family vacations and reunions.



One of her favorite quotes is from David Harkins titled, "You can shed tears that she is gone or you can smile because she has lived."



A private ceremony with family only is being planned at La Posada in Green Valley, AZ and at Deming, NM. A celebration of life is being planned for a later date.









