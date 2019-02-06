|
Mario Antonio Hernandez Morales, 60, Espanola resident passed away Monday January 28, 2019 at his home.
Visitation will begin Wednesday February 6, 2019 at 4 o'clock in the afternoon at Baca's Funeral Chapel with a rosary service to follow a 6 o'clock led by Irma Jaurequi. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday February 7, 2019 at 10 o'clock in the morning at Saint Ann's Catholic Church. Concluding services and interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Fr. Humberto Coyotl will officiate.
Mario Antonio was born December 25, 1958 to Margarita Morales and Alfredo Hernandez in El Mimbre, Chihuahua, Mexico. He lived in Espanola since 2008 and worked in the construction industry. Mario was a communicant of the Catholic Church. He will be remembered for his passion in music, dancing and his love of being outdoors.
He is survived by his 2 daughters, Cristina Villarreal and husband Miguel Angel of Deming, Yuliana Esparza and husband Michael of Las Cruces; father, Alfredo Hernandez of California, 2 brothers, Alfredo Hernandez of Mexico, Margarito Hernandez of California; 4 sisters, Yolanda Granados, Francisca Hernandez, Aida Hernandez all of California, Luz Maria Duran of Mexico; 2 grandchildren, Alexis Chacon and Oscar Jaquez.
Preceded in death by his mother, Margarita Hernandez; brother, Humberto Hernandez.
Published in Deming Headlight on Feb. 6, 2019