Mark Francis Dubiskas
Deming - Mark Francis Dubiskas, 64 years old, passed away April 26th, 2019 at his home in Deming, New Mexico. Mark was born to Richard Allen Dubiskas and Victoria Frances (nee O'Leary) Dubiskas (Topping) on August 27, 1954, in Hartford, Connecticut. Throughout his school years, Mark moved with the family from Connecticut, Phoenix, Arizona, and Racine Wisconsin before alighting in Deming, New Mexico where he was a 1972 graduate of Deming High School. Mark had been on the swim team at J.I. Case High School in Racine and played the sousaphone in the Deming Wildcat Marching Band. He briefly attended New Mexico State University before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force in late 1972. After graduating basic training at Lackland AFB in San Antonio, he completed avionics technician school at Keesler AFB in Biloxi MS. Mark served 10 years in the USAF and was based in South Dakota, Germany, New Mexico, and Arizona. He served briefly in Southeast Asia at the end of the Viet Nam conflict, and was proud of his role in supporting NATO in Germany. Mark loved all kinds of music from rock to classical and briefly served as a radio host for the Holloman AFB station with his signature sign on: "A Song for America" by Kansas. He was a fan of aviation and loved anything to do with aircraft and flying.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Peter. He is survived by brothers John (wife Roxanne) Dubiskas of Deming, Patrick (wife Julie) Dubiskas of Arenas Valley, New Mexico, Richard (wife Michelle) Dubiskas of Borger, Texas and sister Joan Adam (husband Ric) of Gardnerville, Nevada. Mark is also survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Mark loved the Gila Wilderness and the family will be conducting a private memorial and scattering of ashes at a later date.
