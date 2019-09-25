|
|
Martha O. Sanchez
Deming - Martha O. Sanchez, 78, longtime Deming resident passed away Friday September 20, 2019 at Willow Manor.
Visitation will be Thursday September 26, 2019 from 4 PM to 6 PM at Baca's Funeral Chapel with a rosary to follow at 6 o'clock led by Christine B. Milo. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday September 27, 2019 at 10 o'clock in the morning at Saint Ann's Catholic Church. Concluding services and interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Fr. Manuel F. Ibarra will officiate.
Martha was born December 1, 1940 to Esperanza Cardenas and Cruz Orozco in Ascencion, Chihuahua, Mexico. She was kind hearted, a great hostess, she loved to cook and made sure you were fed when visiting her home. Martha will be remembered for her warm gestures, a smile that lit up the room and lastly her laugh, it was so contagious. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was a communicant of the Catholic Church.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend to everyone. She will be missed by all who loved her.
Martha is survived by her children, Paul Sanchez and his wife Lauree, Sandra Nevarez and her husband David, Julian Sanchez and his wife Christina and Matthew Sanchez and his wife Rosanna all of Deming; 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; brothers, Tony and Alfredo Orozco; sisters, Lucia Munoz and Juana Sanchez.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Mateo Sanchez on February 12, 2012.
Serving as pallbearers will be Julian, Stephanie, Xavier, Matthew and Paul Sanchez and Elexis Davalos.
Published in Deming Headlight on Sept. 25, 2019