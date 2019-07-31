|
|
Martha Spivey Gosdin
Deming - Martha Spivey Gosdin, 97, Deming resident passed away Saturday July 27, 2019 at La Posada Assisted Living Facility in Las Cruces.
A graveside service will be held Thursday August 1, 2019 at 12 o'clock in the afternoon at Mountain View Cemetery.
Published in Deming Headlight on July 31, 2019