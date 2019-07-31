Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming
811 South Gold
Deming, NM 88030
575-546-9671
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Mountain View Cemetery
Martha Spivey Gosdin


1922 - 2019
Martha Spivey Gosdin Obituary
Martha Spivey Gosdin

Deming - Martha Spivey Gosdin, 97, Deming resident passed away Saturday July 27, 2019 at La Posada Assisted Living Facility in Las Cruces.

A graveside service will be held Thursday August 1, 2019 at 12 o'clock in the afternoon at Mountain View Cemetery.

A graveside service will be held Thursday August 1, 2019 at 12 o'clock in the afternoon at Mountain View Cemetery.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels.

811 S. Gold Ave., Deming, NM 88030. Phone: 575.546.9671
Published in Deming Headlight on July 31, 2019
