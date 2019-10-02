|
Martin C Romayor
Deming - Martin C. Romayor, 76, longtime Deming resident passed away Sunday September 29, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
A Funeral service will take place Thursday October 3, 2019 at 11 o'clock in the morning at Baca's Funeral Chapel. Marco Antonio Pacheco will officiate. Cremation will follow at Baca's Mimbres Crematory.
Martin was born January 30, 1943 to Simona Cruz and Benjamin Romayor Sr. in Sweetwater, Texas. He moved his family to Deming in 1978 coming from San Jose, California and was a faithful member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses. He will be remembered for his love and caring ways.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lola of the home; son, Martin Romayor Jr. and his wife Carmen; daughters, Amalia Macias and her husband Daniel, Christina Romayor both of Deming; 6 grandchildren, Andrea (Hector) Briones, Alondra Romayor, Sara (Eric) Holguin, Naomi Briana Macias, Elisa and Ruben James Hernandez; 3 great-grandchildren, Jade Briones, Eric & Isha Holguin; 8 brothers; 4 sisters and Maurilla Romayor who was like a sister to him.
Preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, Juan and Ramona Romayor who raised him; brother, Isaias Romayor.
Serving as pallbearers will be Benjamin Romayor, Ruben James Hernandez, Eric Holguin, Danny Macias, Hector Briones and Eric David Holguin.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels. To sign the online guest book or to send a card, please visit our website at www.bacasfuneralchapels.com. 811 S. Gold Ave., Deming, NM 88030. Phone: 575.546.9671
Published in Deming Headlight on Oct. 2, 2019