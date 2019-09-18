|
|
Martin Ramos Aguilar
Deming - MARTIN RAMOS AGUILAR
November 26, 1945 - September 16, 2019
Martin Ramos Aguilar, 73, of Deming, lost his battle to cancer on September 16, 2019. Martin died peacefully at his home.
He was born on November 26, 1945 in Deming, to Juan Aguilar and Ramona Ramos. In 1964, Martin married Esperanza Flores and they later had four children: Martin Jr. "Marty", Susanna "Susie", Lila and Michael. Martin always knew the value of a good education and in 1979, he completed the requirements to earn his high school diploma. He was always proud to say he earned his high school diploma and instilled in his children the importance of a good education. Martin was a hard worker and was always doing something to keep himself busy. This is another great value he instilled in his children. Later in life came his greatest treasures, his grandchildren and great-granddaughters. Martin loved spending time with all his grandchildren, whether it would be picking them up after school, taking them for a chicken nugget at McDonald's or even taking them to go "work" with him.
He was a devoted Dallas Cowboys fan and always enjoyed watching a great football game.
Martin is survived by his wife of 55 years, Esperanza; sons, Martin "Marty" (Valerie) of Lakewood, CA, Michael (Clarissa) of El Paso, TX; daughters, Susanna "Susie" Clemente and husband Gilbert of Deming, and Lila Jasso and husband Cedric of Deming; his grandchildren, Miranda (Albert) Villezcas, Iliana Jasso, Carina Clemente, Alexis Aguilar, Jenae Jasso, and Ian Aguilar; great-granddaughters, Sophia and Camila. He is also survived by his brother, Robert and wife Betty of Deming; sisters, Mary Lou Valenzuela and husband Yayo of Mesa, AZ, Christine Rivera and husband Rick of Deming and Rosemary Gutierrez and husband Joe of Deming.
He was preceded in death by: his father and mother; brothers Juan, Carlos, Louis, Eddie, and Armando Aguilar, his sister Helen A. Rosas, mother-in-law Elena Flores and sister-in-law Hilda Costulis.
Visitation will be Friday September 20, 2019 at 4 o'clock in the afternoon at Baca's Funeral Chapel with a rosary service to follow at 6 o'clock. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday September 21, 2019 at 10 o'clock in the morning at Saint Ann's Catholic Church. Concluding services and interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Fr. Manuel F. Ibarra, Pastor will officiate
Serving as pallbearers will be Robert Aguilar, Marty Aguilar, Michael Aguilar, Gilbert Clemente, Cedric Jasso, and Mario Rivera. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren and great-granddaughters.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels. To sign the online guest book or to send a card, please visit our website at www.bacasfuneralchapels.com. 811 S. Gold Ave., Deming, NM 88030. Phone: 575.546.9671
Published in Deming Headlight on Sept. 18, 2019