Mary Coker
Deming - Mary Elaine Ragsdale Coker, 94, passed away at the Mimbres Nursing Home in Deming, NM on April 9, 2020 of natural causes. Mary was born in Mountain Valley, Arkansas on October 27, 1925 to James Hogan Ragsdale and Maude Eileen Nixon. She graduated from Fountain Lake High School and then went to live with her Grandma Nixon in Oklahoma City to work in an aircraft factory. She then taught in a one-room schoolhouse for a couple of years. After WWII she married Richard Coker and in the early 1950's they moved to Truth or Consequences, NM where she raised her four daughters and helped do books for the family owned lumber company. Mary was known for her wonderful cooking and beautiful oil paintings of which she won first place by popular vote in the Sierra Art Society. Mary was an excellent organist and played for the First Baptist Church in TorC. She also played the piano by ear very well. Mary is survived by her four daughters; Phyllis Field, Judy (Marvin) Clary, Jan (Ed) Long, and Melissa Hamilton. Her siblings are Roberta Wallace, Bessie Hill (deceased), Joyce Ward, Charles (Johnnie Lou) Ragsdale, Jimmie Sue (Don) Bell, Carol Lynn (Benny) Landfair, and stepbrother Jarrett Ragsdale (deceased). Eleven grandchildren; Byron (Cynthia) Landfair, Aaron (Shawn) Landfair, Rich (Lori) Landfair, Jessica Field, Emily Clary, Seth (Jenn) Clary, Camille (Nate) Sohn, Shari (Trent) Bianchi, Christy Deason (deceased), Kelley Deason (deceased), and Madison Hamilton. She has 9 great grandchildren. Her wishes were to be buried next to her parents at the Las Palomas Cemetery. A family memorial will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at the Mimbres Nursing Home for their kindness, patience, and diligent care. Cremation has taken place at Terrazas crematory. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels & Crematory "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-546-0070. To send your condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapels.com
Published in Deming Headlight from Apr. 14 to Apr. 17, 2020