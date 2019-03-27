|
Mary Coon
Deming - Edwina Maria (Mary) Coon passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 21, 2019 at age 81.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday March 27, 2019 at 6 o'clock in the evening at Baca's Funeral Chapel. Please join us to celebrate her life.
She was born in Albuquerque, NM to Demetrio and Guadalupe Saiz and was the sixth of 8 children. She has lived in Deming since 1986 and was retired from Boeing where she was an aircraft mechanic having retired from there in 2001.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her 4 brothers and a sister. She is survived by her husband Ronald Coon, her daughter, Debbie Valdez and 2 sons Joe and Louie Valdez. She is also survived by her 2 sisters, Helen Vargas and Antoinette Candelaria; 8 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary loved to laugh, dance and sing and when she could she loved to go to the casino.
Published in Deming Headlight on Mar. 27, 2019