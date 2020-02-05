|
Matthew "Ed" Nesselroad
Deming - Matthew (Ed) Nesselroad
Ed Nesselroad, 90, passed away on January 30, 2020, at the BeeHive Home of Deming. He was born February 13, 1929, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Orley and Alice Nesselroad.
Ed graduated from Drake University in Iowa in 1949 at the age of 20 with a degree in Business and Broadcasting. He was a disc jockey and had his own radio program.
Ed served in the US Army in an Artillery Unit during the Korean War, where he was severely burned in an explosion. He was hospitalized for several months in Japan and the US.
Ed moved to New Mexico in 1967 and was President of the Columbus Historical Society in the 1970s. He joined with concerned citizens to save and preserve the historic Southern Pacific Railroad Depot and to place the Village on the National Registry of Historical Places.
Ed was a writer who used words like a surgeon uses a scalpel. He was an environmental and peace activist with a particular interest in wilderness preservation. Ed participated in anti-war, environmental, and animal protests for many years. He was a lifelong student of knowledge and consumed books like others consumed chocolate. Ed had thousands of volumes in his own personal library.
He is survived by his loving wife, Pat Danser, brother Jack (Ruthie), brother-in-law John Danser, and many nephews and nieces. Pat and Ed had 34 wonderful years together.
The family would like to thank the staff at BeeHive Home of Deming for their exceptional care of Ed for the past 14 months. Words cannot express our gratitude for their love of Ed and their dedication to him. We also thank the wonderful nurses at Ambercare Hospice for their daily visits to Ed.
Cremation has taken place and no services are planned. Memorial contributions can be made to Southwest Environmental Center, 350 El Molino Blvd., Las Cruces NM 88005. www.wildmesquite.org or to Deming Animal Guardians, P.O. Box 1275, Deming NM 88031 www.deminganimalguardians.org.
Published in Deming Headlight on Feb. 5, 2020