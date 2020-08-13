Maxfield Crook
Deming - On July 1, 2020, Maxfield Doyle Crook, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 83. Maxfield (Max) was born on November 2, 1936, in Lincoln, Nebraska to Clarence and Helen (Mullikin) Crook. He was a graduate of Ann Arbor High School in Ann Arbor, Michigan and later received his degree in business from Western Michigan University. On 1958, Max married high school classmate, Joann Louise Stollsteimer and they raised a daughter, Susan Ann, and son, David Lee, in Michigan and subsequently in California. Max was an innovator and a pioneer in many facets during his life that touched millions of people. His career milestones included the co-writing of a 1961 hit called, "Runaway" which was given the BMI "Million-Air" award for over two million radio broadcast performances and later inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999. Max's musical talents found him performing on The Midnight Special, ABC's In Concert, and the Hollywood Bowl while collaborating with many artists such as Del Shannon, Liberace, Robert Moog, Tom Petty, and more. Max's invention of the Clavioline instrument called the "Musitron", as heard in the hit song, "Runaway", has been judged by music historians as one of the early forerunners for modern synthesizers. While in California, Max was a training captain with the Ventura County Fire Department and helped pioneer what is now known as the FIRESCOPE CA Task Force. FIRESCOPE helped shape all coordination for interdepartmental, multiagency emergency disaster, natural disaster and multiple fire alarm response that California and other states use today. Beyond his professional accomplishments, Max was known for his love of music. It was said that there was not an instrument he could not play thanks to his amazing ability to hear music. Max and his first wife, Joann, lived on a ranch in the Mojave Desert that was a delightful place for ministry, music, and fellowship. Max and his second wife, Glenda, enjoyed a Christian worship music ministry for many years. Additionally, he had a music ministry in both churches and public presentations such as retirement homes, RV parks, campgrounds, and National Day of Prayer celebrations. Max will be best remembered by all as a kind, empathetic, and wise person who would do anything for the other person without thinking about himself. From being a varsity diver in college; lifeguard and orderly soon after high school; and piano practicing teen after school for the junior high school janitors, Max was always pursuing excellence in every area of life. Max was unassumingly a gifted giver. Nothing can fill the void left behind by his departure and he will be deeply missed by family, friends, for his faith, and by millions touched by his music here on Earth. Max was preceded in death by his father, Clarence, his mother, Helen, and his beloved wife of 56 years, Joann. He is survived by his loving wife, Glenda, of Deming, his two children, Susan Crook of Deming, David and his wife, Patricia Crook of Logan, and his grandson, Isaac Crook of Logan, New Mexico. He is also survived by his sister, Donna, and her husband, Dr. Ronald Snyder, of Petoskey, Michigan, and three nephews, five grandnephews and three grandnieces. A special memorial tribute to the innovative musical legacy of Max Crook will be held in Deming, New Mexico, to be announced at a later date. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels & Crematory.