(02/16/1936 - 10/24/2020) On Saturday, October 24, 2020, Merle M. Burton (84), loving husband, and father passed with his family nearby. Merle was born on February 16, 1936 near Broadwater Nebraska. After graduating school Merle worked on the family farm until he joined the U.S. Army, January 25, 1957 as a I/S Spd Rad Opr. He was released from duty January 29, 1959. During this time he served on the Wall in Germany. He was recalled to duty October 13, 1961 through Aug, 3 1962 to serve during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was proud to serve his Country and respected the rights and liberties of this Nation.



He married his first wife Georgia Bennett in 1959 and together they had two children Karoline Burton and Donna Waits. In April of 1977 he married Nancy Stone, his lovely wife for 43 years who had three children, Kim Charles Douyard, Cindy Lewis and Trudy Mussigman.



Merle had various jobs during his years of work. After moving to Douglas, WY he worked for the county spraying for noxious weeds. He then became an owner of a gas station near the entrance of the fairgrounds. Many people came to know Merle as a helping hand to the community and he met people from all over from their travels through Douglas. He later worked at an automotive parts store and lastly, as Oil Field Pumper for Diamond Shamrock/Maxus. He was transferred to Canadian, TX in 1990 where he monitored Natural Gas Fuel Banks.



Once they retired they spent time RV'ing around New Mexico in the winter and spending their summers in Wyoming and Nebraska helping his brothers. They eventually settled down in Deming, NM in 1999. They met many friends and enjoyed square dancing, cards, and learning about the history of the great southwest. Merle served the community of Deming by being a part of the "Meals on Wheels" program. He also enjoyed volunteering at the Chamber of Commerce for many years. In 2018, Merle and Nancy move to Scottsdale, AZ to be closer to Trudy where Merle resided when he passed.



He loved to travel, visit with people, he was hard working, and funny. He also had a way to get things done and always felt if you were to do something you should be able to do it quite well! He was a helping hand to anyone that needed it and had a wealth of information to tackle any task. Many will miss him!!



Merle was preceded in death by his father George, his mother Mable, brothers Eugene, Floyd, Howard and Glen. He is survived by his wife Nancy, all their children, his sister Ruby as well grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



A service will be held at: National Memorial Cemetery of AZ, 23029 N. Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix AZ 85024, November 20th @ 9:30 a.m.









