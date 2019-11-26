|
Michael Joseph Sera
Deming - Lifelong Deming resident Michael Joseph Sera, 65, died in Silver City on Thursday November 21, 2019 while working at the mine at Chino.
Michael is survived by his loving wife Shara Lee; daughter Kelly Carpenter; brother and sister in law Charles and Cathy Sera, and sister and brother in law Mary and Robert Ochoa. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carlos and Hilaria Sera, sisters, Judy Ann Lovelace, Anita (Annie)Sera and grandson, Aidon Carpenter.
Memorial Service is scheduled for 2:00 PM Friday November 29, 2019 at the River of Life Citi Life Church in Deming. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Michael's life.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels. To sign the online guest book or to send a card, please visit our website at www.bacasfuneralchapels.com. 811 S. Gold Ave., Deming, NM 88030. Phone: 575.546.9671
Published in Deming Headlight from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019