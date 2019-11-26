Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming
811 South Gold
Deming, NM 88030
575-546-9671
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Sera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Joseph Sera

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Joseph Sera Obituary
Michael Joseph Sera

Deming - Lifelong Deming resident Michael Joseph Sera, 65, died in Silver City on Thursday November 21, 2019 while working at the mine at Chino.

Michael is survived by his loving wife Shara Lee; daughter Kelly Carpenter; brother and sister in law Charles and Cathy Sera, and sister and brother in law Mary and Robert Ochoa. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carlos and Hilaria Sera, sisters, Judy Ann Lovelace, Anita (Annie)Sera and grandson, Aidon Carpenter.

Memorial Service is scheduled for 2:00 PM Friday November 29, 2019 at the River of Life Citi Life Church in Deming. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Michael's life.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels. To sign the online guest book or to send a card, please visit our website at www.bacasfuneralchapels.com. 811 S. Gold Ave., Deming, NM 88030. Phone: 575.546.9671
Published in Deming Headlight from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -