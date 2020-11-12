Michael Kelly
Deming - Michael Anthony Kelly entered his eternal rest on Saturday November 07, 2020. He passed with his wife and mother at his side and surrounded by family. Michael is very loved and will be very much missed.
Michael brightened this world a little more on May 9, 1996 when he was born to Danny and Michelle Tarango in Deming, NM. He had two brothers, Nathaniel and Matthew, and a sister, Estrella whom he loved very much and always went above and beyond to support and help them with anything they might need from him.
He loved his wife, classic cars, and The Office. He was also an avid gamer and firearms enthusiast who got out to the range as often as he could get out there. He was a big teddy bear that was always quick with a hug and a smile that warmed your soul by seeing it. He has left a void in our lives that will be impossible to fill because of what an extraordinary man he was.
Though his life was cut tragically short leaving many of his ambitions and plans that he had with his wife, Linette unfulfilled, those of us that he left behind will strive to live life as he did: with a beaming smile and a kind and gregarious spirit.
He leaves behind his beloved wife, Linette Kelly and his mother and father, Michelle and Danny Tarango. His sister Estrella and brother Matthew and two nieces, Natalie and Neveah and nephew Elian. He is also survived by his parents in law, Moses and Anna Barajas, Brother-in-law Moses, Sisters-in-law, Gracie and Samantha, Maternal Grandparents, David and Kathy Martinez and Steve Kelly, Paternal Grandparents Maria de la luz Apodaca Tarango and Herminio Munoz. Aunt Paula Vachelle Martinez, Uncles Sean, Kawika, and Branden Martinez and Numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his Brother, Nathaniel Kelly and Uncle Steven G. Kelly.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 11:30am-12:30pm at St. Ann Catholic Church. Holy rosary will then begin at 12:30pm. Father, Prakasham Babu will then begin officiating the funeral mass at 1pm. Cremation will then take place at Terrazas Crematory. Serving as pallbearers will be: Matthew Casillas, David Martinez, Moses Barrajas, Moses Braulio Barrajas Jr., Danny Tarango, Daniel Perez, Hector Perez Jr., Dave Mosier, Mauricio Vargas and Christian Flores. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapel & Crematory "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-546-0070. To send your condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapel.com