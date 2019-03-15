|
Michael W. Dickinson Sr.
Deming - Michael W. Dickinson Sr., 77, a resident of Deming, NM entered eternal rest on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at his residence. Michael was born on April 27, 1941 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Arnold Dickinson and Hannah Kirmse. He is survived by his loving wife, Audrey A. Zufall; one son, Michael Jr. and his wife Angelina; one brother, Bryan; two sisters, Diana and Sandy; three grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by both of his parents; two brothers and one sister. Per his request cremation has taken place at Terrazas Crematory. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels & Crematory "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-546-0070. To send your condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapels.com
