Miguel Angel Sepulveda
Miguel Angel Sepulveda

Deming - Miguel Angel Sepulveda, 72, Deming resident entered eternal rest Thursday November 5, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona.

A Rosary will be recited Saturday November 21, 2020 at 2 o'clock in the afternoon at Holy Family Catholic Church led by Gloria Barraza. Cremation was entrusted to Universal Southern Mountain Mortuary in Phoenix, Arizona. Inurnment will take place in Mexico at a later date. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, 25% of the capacity of the church will be allowed, must wear a mask and social distancing will apply.

Miguel Angel was born February 10, 1948 to Maria Franco and Domingo Sepulveda in Janos, Chihuahua, Mexico. He had a passion for horses, he loved to ride and enjoyed the fast pace of off roading and 4 x 4 Jeeps. He was a member of the Catholic Church and was a man of many trades, he worked in construction, laborer and just about anything he could find. He will be missed by his loving family.

He is survived by his 3 sons, Daniel, Miguel Jr and Javier; 8 daughters, Socorro Angelica, Alejandra, Judith, Micaela, Brenda, Lulu, Reina and Teresa; 2 brothers, Jose Esteban and Trinidad; 2 sisters, Ramona and Anita; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Miguel Angel was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Javier, Manuela and Maria Jovita.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels. To sign the online guest book or to send a card, please visit our website at www.bacasfuneralchapels.com. 811 S. Gold Ave., Deming, NM 88030. Phone: 575.546.9671






Published in Deming Headlight from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
