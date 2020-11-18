Miguel Angel Sepulveda
Deming - Miguel Angel Sepulveda, 72, Deming resident entered eternal rest Thursday November 5, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona.
A Rosary will be recited Saturday November 21, 2020 at 2 o'clock in the afternoon at Holy Family Catholic Church led by Gloria Barraza. Cremation was entrusted to Universal Southern Mountain Mortuary in Phoenix, Arizona. Inurnment will take place in Mexico at a later date. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, 25% of the capacity of the church will be allowed, must wear a mask and social distancing will apply.
Miguel Angel was born February 10, 1948 to Maria Franco and Domingo Sepulveda in Janos, Chihuahua, Mexico. He had a passion for horses, he loved to ride and enjoyed the fast pace of off roading and 4 x 4 Jeeps. He was a member of the Catholic Church and was a man of many trades, he worked in construction, laborer and just about anything he could find. He will be missed by his loving family.
He is survived by his 3 sons, Daniel, Miguel Jr and Javier; 8 daughters, Socorro Angelica, Alejandra, Judith, Micaela, Brenda, Lulu, Reina and Teresa; 2 brothers, Jose Esteban and Trinidad; 2 sisters, Ramona and Anita; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Miguel Angel was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Javier, Manuela and Maria Jovita.
