Miguel O. Aranda
Deming - MIGUEL O. ARANDA, 92, former resident of Deming passed away Tuesday October 8, 2019 at Banner University Medical Center in Tucson, Arizona.
Visitation will be Friday evening, October 25, 2019 from 4 to 8 at Baca's Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be Saturday October 26, 2019 beginning with a rosary at 10 o'clock at St. Ann Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 o'clock with Fr. Manuel F. Ibarra, Pastor officiating. Concluding services and interment will follow at Mt. View Cemetery with military honors accorded.
Miguel was born May 8, 1927 in Deming to Sixto and Josefa (Ordonez) Aranda. He entered the U.S. Navy in 1944 which began a dedicated career in serving his country. After his enlistment in the Navy Miguel reenlisted in the U. S. Army and eventually transferred to the United States Air Force from which he officially retired February 1, 1966. His career took him into WWII, The Korean Conflict and The Vietnam War. Staff Sergeant Miguel O. Aranda was very proud of his country and honored to serve. He enjoyed his retirement and loved being with his family. He lived in Deming until 2011 when he and his wife Annie moved to Tucson. Locally Miguel was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church.
He is survived by his children, Linda Jaime of Las Cruces, Patsy Aranda (Jennifer Beebe) of North Lake, TX, Mike Aranda, Richard Aranda, David Aranda (Cindy Molina), Joseph Aranda (Jennie) all of Tucson, AZ, Julian Aranda of Phoenix, AZ; 12 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. Miguel was preceded in death by his wife Annie B. Aranda and daughter Debra Salas.
Pallbearers will be Richard Aranda Jr., David Aranda Jr., Izaiah Aranda, Tommy Mora, Travis Self, and Rosie Rodriguez.
Published in Deming Headlight from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019