Miguel "Mickey" R. Grado, 85, a resident of Silver City, NM entered eternal rest on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Fort Bayard Medical Center surrounded by his family. He was born on September 22, 1933 in Hurley, NM to Fernando Grado and Pauline Rivera. Mickey was an underground miner from this mining district, worked for the Grant County Road Department, the Local #16 Labors, Baca's Funeral Home, as well as being self-employed as a masonary. Mickey loved the outdoors, boxing, and his favorite baseball team was the Arizona Diamondbacks. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, a Cursillista, and did volunteer work at St. Vincent de Paul Church. His greatest joy was being around his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Caroline of the family home; five sons, Mickey Grado, Jr. and wife Christine of Silver City, NM; Robert Grado and wife Eva of Tucson, AZ; Richard Grado of Silver City, NM; Carlos Grado and his companion Ashley Ogilvie of Silver City NM; Michael Barragan and wife Patty of Silver City; three daughters; Yolanda Quintana and her husband Ronald of Silver City, NM; Pauline Trujillo of Silver City, NM; Linda Hernandez and her husband Mike of Silver City, NM; twenty grandchildren and twenty-seven great grand children. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Luis Grado; two sisters, Margaret Lepien & Millie Flores; grandson, Victor Grado; son-in-law, Mike Trujillo. Visitation will be Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 9:00-10:00 a.m. with rosary to begin at 10:00 a.m. at Terrazas Funeral Chapels with Carmen Terrazas reciting. The funeral mass will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Father Oliver Obele officiating at St. Vincent de Paul Church. Interment will follow at St. Vincent Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Anthony Quintana, Gabriel Grado, Jordan Grado, Mike Trujillo, Stephen Grado, and Jake Grado. Honorary pallbearers will be Tony Bencomo, Sonny and Paul Salcido, Jimmy Salazar, Ruben Abeyta, Joe Bencomo, Claudio Padilla, Ben (Venti) Martinez, Manuel Martinez, Richard Escobar, Alfonso Torres Jr., Modesto Ortega, Aurelio Leyba, Frank (Jiggs) Gonzales, Ronald Quintana, Mike Hernandez, Severo (Chaflan) Granado, Ruben Murillo, Benny Montes, Nestor Placencio, and Archie Murillo and all his beloved friends. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-537-0777. To send condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Deming Headlight on Feb. 27, 2019