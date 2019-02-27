|
|
Rev. Mike Almanza Perez, 86, a lifelong resident of Silver City, NM, passed away on Wednesday February 20, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona with his family at his side.
Rev. Mike was born November 13, 1932 in El Paso, Texas to Pedro and Maria Perez. Rev. Mike served in the United States Army. He worked in many different positions: as a truck driver for Pepsi Cola, in maintenance for 9 years at the Phelps Dodge Corporation, and 8 years with the Highway Department in Grant County until 1996, when he retired.
Rev. Mike dedicated his life to serving the Lord Jesus faithfully in the ministry, and did so for over 50 years. After serving in the Army he became a pastor in the Apostolic church for 11 years and an associate pastor for Evening Light Tabernacle. He also served as an evangelist in Mexico, South America, and Central America.
He is survived by his wife Deborah C. Perez, his children Mike (Joyce), Angela Jean, Debra Marie, Timothy (Elizabeth), Samuel (Marsella), 9 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers; Abraham, Danny, Thomas, and his sisters; Rebecca, Ruth, and Maria Eva. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pedro and Maria Perez, 4 brothers, and 3 sisters. A funeral service will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 27 at 9:00am at Terrazas Funeral Chapels with Rev. Timothy A. Perez officiating. Concluding service and interment will follow at Fort Bayard National Cemetery with full military honors. Pallbearers will be Judah Perez, Isaiah Perez, Eli Castillo, Richard Bauch, Matthew Gallegos, Mike Harrell, Timothy Garcia Jr., William Perez. Honorary Pallbearers will be JoeAdam Gallegos, Kenneth Gallegos, Nicholas Castillo, Mark Castillo Jr., Abraham Espinoza, Jason Marduce, Pete Castillo. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels ""Trusted care for the ones you love"" ~ 575-537-0777. To send condolences, visit wwwterrazasfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Deming Headlight on Feb. 27, 2019