1/1
Murray Keeler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Murray's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Murray Keeler

Deming - Murray H. Keeler, of Animas, NM slipped his mortal bonds into Jesus' arms on October 18th. Born to E. Hugh Keeler and Beth (Hall) Keeler, on August 8, 1947, Murray was a cow whisperer with ranches in both Animas and Hachita, NM.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Judy; six daughters, Shelly May (Scott), April Samples (Justin), Anna Werner (Justin), Brandie Reagan (Erik), Amanda Adame (Gilbert), and Cindy Keeler; 15 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren with another on the way.

Murray was born and raised in El Paso, TX where his father owned Keeler Electric Co. At an early age he went to work helping his father string electrical lines. His family moved to Deming, NM in the early 1960's where they farmed near the Tres Hermanas Mountains.

Murray was a dedicated friend, father, and husband. One of his greatest joys was working to improve both his cattle herd and his ranches.

Graveside services will be held at the Hachita Cemetery on October 24th at 11:00 a.m. Pastor LeRoy Lacy will preside. A Celebration of Life and potluck will follow at the Hachita Community Center.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the Mayo Clinic at philanthropy.mayoclinic.org.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deming Headlight from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DemingHeadlight.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved