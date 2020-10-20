Murray Keeler
Deming - Murray H. Keeler, of Animas, NM slipped his mortal bonds into Jesus' arms on October 18th. Born to E. Hugh Keeler and Beth (Hall) Keeler, on August 8, 1947, Murray was a cow whisperer with ranches in both Animas and Hachita, NM.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Judy; six daughters, Shelly May (Scott), April Samples (Justin), Anna Werner (Justin), Brandie Reagan (Erik), Amanda Adame (Gilbert), and Cindy Keeler; 15 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren with another on the way.
Murray was born and raised in El Paso, TX where his father owned Keeler Electric Co. At an early age he went to work helping his father string electrical lines. His family moved to Deming, NM in the early 1960's where they farmed near the Tres Hermanas Mountains.
Murray was a dedicated friend, father, and husband. One of his greatest joys was working to improve both his cattle herd and his ranches.
Graveside services will be held at the Hachita Cemetery on October 24th at 11:00 a.m. Pastor LeRoy Lacy will preside. A Celebration of Life and potluck will follow at the Hachita Community Center.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the Mayo Clinic at philanthropy.mayoclinic.org
.