Terrazas Funeral Chapels
901 S Pearl St
Deming, NM 88030
(575) 546-0070
Myrna Ann Fetrow


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Myrna Ann Fetrow Obituary
Myrna Ann Fetrow

Deming - Myrna Ann Fetrow, 82, a resident of Deming, Nm entered eternal rest on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Mimbres Memorial Hospital. Ann was born on August 8, 1936 to Charles Robert Prieur and Jenny Ann Smith in Flushing, Michigan. Ann is survived by three sons, Jerold E. Fetrow and his wife Marcelina of Deming, NM; Robert Charles Fetrow and his wife Virginia of Deming, NM and James E. Fetrow and his wife Mary Ann also of Deming, NM; two daughters, Deborah K. McGoldrick of Deming, NM and Judy Gonzales of Deming, NM; one sister, Alderleen Peabody of Indiana; one brother; fourteen grandchildren; twenty nine great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. As per Ann's wishes cremation will take place at Terrazas Crematory. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels & Crematory "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-546-0070. To send your condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapels.com
Published in Deming Headlight on May 3, 2019
