Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming
811 South Gold
Deming, NM 88030
575-546-9671
Myrna Lou Hewitt


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Myrna Lou Hewitt Obituary
Myrna Lou Hewitt

Deming - Myrna Lou Hewitt, 89, longtime Deming resident passed away Sunday April 28, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.

No services will take place as were her wishes. Cremation has been entrusted to Baca's Mimbres Crematory.

Myrna was born April 19, 1930 to Ila Mae Armstrong and John Willis Johnson in Duncan, Arizona. She moved to Deming in 1984 coming from Aztec, NM and was a homemaker. She had a passion for ceramics and loved to read. She will be remembered for the love she shared with her family.

She is survived by her children, Carol I. Day of Deming, Richard D. Hewitt and wife Cheryl of Aztec, Louise Roller and husband Dan of Deming and Charles A. Hewitt and wife Barbara of Texas; 5 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Myrna was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ila Mae Johnson; husband, Franklin L. Hewitt and grandson, Franklin Michael Hewitt.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels.
Published in Deming Headlight on May 1, 2019
