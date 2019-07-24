Services
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Mountain View Cemetery
341 E Pine St,
Deming, NM
1960 - 2019
Norma Shane

Deming - Norma Jean Shane 58, Deming, passed away on 06/29/2019 in Las Cruces surrounded by loved ones at Memorial Hospital.

Norma was born in Deming NM to Antonio Perez & Guadalupe Valenzuela on 09/05/1960. Norma loved to laugh & travel. She enjoyed the outdoors, her puppies, plants & making others laugh.

Norma is preceded in death by her brothers Tony Perez, Benji Perez, Arnold Perez & Amador Diaz, Sister Angie Valenzuela, and Grandchildren Owen Bravo & Navaeh Bravo.

Norma is survived by Shannon (Spouse), children Joe Perez (Liz Perez), Rachel Perez (Matt Sanchez) & Monica Bravo (Obed Iniguez). Sisters Marty Diaz, Susie Nelson (Ryan Nelson) Parents Guadalupe Valenzuela & Tony Perez. Grandchildren; Jezarae Perez, Joziah Bravo, Deviny Mendoza, Kharissa Bravo, Mireya Bravo Iniguez & Mattox Sanchez. Nephews Christian & Joseph Quintana. Many more unnamed nieces & nephews, countless uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.

Celebration of Life is scheduled for 10:30am on July 26, 2019 at Mountain View Cemetery located at 341 E Pine St, Deming, NM 88030

For online condolences please visit www.lapaz-grahams.com
Published in Deming Headlight on July 24, 2019
