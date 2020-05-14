|
Ofelia M. Gallosa
Deming - Ofelia, "Granny", Melendrez Gallosa, 86, lifelong Deming resident went home with her Lord on Friday, May 8, 2020 in Las Cruces due to natural causes.
She was born April 2, 1934 in Separ to Ambrocio Melendrez and Maria Belarde. Ofelia married Pedro C. Gallosa on May 24, 1952. She proudly served her family everyday and found much joy in cooking, sewing, and gardening. Ofelia was called Granny by many and loved for her playful, storytelling, creative, and selfless personality. She faithfully served Jesus daily through prayer, Bible Studies, and loving her family and friends unconditionally.
Ofelia is survived by her two brothers and four sisters. Her Children: Martha Garcia, Christy and Bobby Lopez, Rosie and Eddie Baca, Frank and Lisa Gallosa, Angel and Luisa Gallosa, and Adina Delgado, and Gina Rodriguez. Her twenty Grandchildren: Jaime, Elisa, Cory, Sonya, Marah, Victor, Rachel, Adrian, Noah, Sarah, Naomi, Selena, Angel, Aiden, Analise, Cynthia, Joshua, Matthew, Elijah, and Mikaela; and twenty-four Great-Grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her eldest son, Pete Gallosa Jr. and her husband, Pedro C. Gallosa.
Ofelia's life will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 19th, 2020. A visitation will be held at Baca's Funeral Chapel beginning at 11 o'clock in the morning, followed by a concluding ceremony and burial at Mountain View Cemetery at 2 o'clock. Pastor Cesar Chavez of CitiLife Church will officiate.
Serving as pallbearers will be Frank, Jaime, Victor, Julian, Matthew and Aiden.
She will always be remembered as a Woman of God who walked in dignity and extended grace. She proudly shared the love of Jesus to all. She will leave a legacy of servant hood, unconditional love, and fervent faith.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels. To sign the online guest book or to send a card, please visit our website at www.bacasfuneralchapels.com. 811 S. Gold Ave., Deming, NM 88030. Phone: 575.546.9671
Published in Deming Headlight from May 14 to May 15, 2020