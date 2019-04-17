|
|
Oza "Occie" Lee Marshall
Deming - Oza (Occie) Lee Marshall, 85, longtime Deming resident passed away Sunday April 14, 2019 at Providence Hospital in El Paso, Texas.
Visitation will be Friday April 19, 2019 from 5 PM to 6 PM at Baca's Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will take place Saturday April 20, 2019 at 10 o'clock in the morning at Baca's Funeral Chapel with Pastor LaKeith Jones officiating. Concluding services and interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.
Occie was born November 18, 1933 to Laura Etta Jackson and Jack Ivy Gilbreath in Paris, Lamar County, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Laura E. Jackson and Jack I. Gilbreath; three former husbands. She leaves behind her husband/companion of over 57 years Johnny E. Marshall. She is survived by her children, Albert (Cathy)Williams, Phillip L. (Carolyn)Wade, Laura A. Marshall-Davenport (Charles), Johnny (Patricia)Marshall, Oza L. (Olivia) Marshall, Ruth Marshall, Helen Marshall-Baca, David Marshall; 16 grandchildren, over 40 great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.
She lived a full, exciting and happy life as a wife, mother and grandmother. She will be missed tremendously.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels.
Published in Deming Headlight on Apr. 17, 2019