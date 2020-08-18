Pat Pauley



Nogal - (July 19, 1945 - August 13, 2020)



Patricia Faye Pauley, a resident of Nogal, New Mexico, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at her home. She was 75.



Pat was born on July 19, 1945, to Byron "Pete" and Edith (Watson) Cody in Santa Rita, New Mexico. Pat grew up in the Silver City area and married Don Pauley on December 20, 1962. They lived in Silver City briefly and then moved to Deming, New Mexico where Don began his career with the New Mexico State Police. Pat was a home maker until her children attended school. She then worked at various jobs until she decided to advance her education and career. Pat attended New Mexico State University where she received a degree in Elementary Education. She subsequently pursued a rewarding career as a teacher until she retired in 2013. She took considerable pride in her work as an educator. Pat helped hundreds of school children advance their knowledge and understanding.



Pat enjoyed hunting and camping trips with her family and extended family. Many of her favorite places are in the Gila country, where she grew up. She liked fishing, hunting and water skiing, but she mostly enjoyed being with family and friends in the outdoors. Recently, Pat was reminiscing about a rainy day on a camping trip when the others went fishing and she stayed in a tent in camp, with her newborn son. Her children grew up with memories of camp life in the mountains or on Elephant Butte reservoir, water skiing, catching fish, or burning marshmallows at a camp fire.



During her later years, Pat devoted much of her time to her grandchildren. She liked to cook and shop with her nearby granddaughters, and she always found ways to connect with her Idaho granddaughter. She was a constant presence, and often a volunteer worker, at school sporting events and junior rodeos. Pat also volunteered at the Capitan Public Library and Capitan Elementary School.



Pat had a fun sense of humor, a part of her she passed down to her children and grandchildren. She always managed to find the funniest greeting cards to send to her kids and grandkids. Her granddaughters would often giggle at "grandma's silly card". She was proud to be a member of the "Born in Space" club, whose members were born in the town of Santa Rita, New Mexico, which was consumed by the Chino Copper Mine, and now only exists in the space above the mine pit.



Pat was preceded in death by her husband Don Pauley. She is survived by her children, George (Julia) Pauley of Kamiah, Idaho, and April (Daryl) Lindsay of Capitan, New Mexico; her granddaughters Aubree and Emilee Lindsay of Capitan, New Mexico, and Ana (Jacob) Jared of Pierce, Idaho; and a great grandson Porter Jared, of Pierce, Idaho.



Pat's ashes will be laid to rest with her husband's ashes at some future date. There will be no services.









