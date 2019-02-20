|
PATRICIA JEAN JOHNSON, 70, resident of Deming passed away Tuesday February 5, 2019 at her home.
A memorial service will be this Friday, February 22, 2019 at 11 o'clock in the morning at Ft. Bayard National Cemetery. Veterans honors will be accorded. Cremation has taken place at Baca's Mimbres Crematory.
Patricia was born June 8, 1948 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and retired from the United States Army. Locally she was a member of the American Legion and the Loyal Order of Moose.
