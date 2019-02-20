Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming
811 South Gold
Deming, NM 88030
575-546-9671
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Ft. Bayard National Cemetery
Patrica Jean Johnson


1948 - 2019
Patrica Jean Johnson Obituary
PATRICIA JEAN JOHNSON, 70, resident of Deming passed away Tuesday February 5, 2019 at her home.
A memorial service will be this Friday, February 22, 2019 at 11 o'clock in the morning at Ft. Bayard National Cemetery. Veterans honors will be accorded. Cremation has taken place at Baca's Mimbres Crematory.
Patricia was born June 8, 1948 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and retired from the United States Army. Locally she was a member of the American Legion and the Loyal Order of Moose.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels and Mimbres Crematory. Exclusive provider for "Veterans & Family Memorial Care". To sign the online guest book or to send a card, please visit our website at www.bacasfuneralchapels.com.
811 S. Gold Ave., Deming, NM 88030. Phone: 575.546.9671
Published in Deming Headlight on Feb. 20, 2019
