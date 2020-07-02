Patricia A. Boomhower
Deming - Patricia Anne Boomhower passed away peacefully at home on June 25, 2020. She was born in Mishawaka, Indiana to Charles and Thelma Joshick on Christmas Eve in 1935. Indiana was home until July, 1968 when she and husband, William Boomhower, moved to Deming to open the Desert Inn Restaurant and Motel. If you were a teenager in Luna County from 1968 to 1997 you probably worked at the Desert Inn. After retiring, Patricia volunteered in the Mimbres Valley Auxiliary for several years and belonged to the Women of the Moose. Mrs. Boomhower to her employees and Pat to her friends, she was a generous and loving woman. If you were one of the lucky hundreds who worked at the restaurant, or called her friend, Aunt Pat, Mom, Grandma, or Grams you may have learned to appreciate your loved ones by her example - she loved everyone. She adored spending time with her family, watching movies, playing with her great-grandchildren, and listening to Tony Bennett. She could be bribed with chocolate or donuts. Pat will be forever missed.
Patricia Boomhower married William H Boomhower in 1964 and they have four children: Christine Boomhower, Jonni McClure,Jeffrey Boomhower (deceased), and Bill Boomhower Jr. Pat had three siblings: Michael Joshick as well as Lucille Gilbert and Bobby Joshick, both deceased. Her grandchildren include Audra Nixon, Stephanie Nixon, Alan Andrews, and Randi Morrow. Her great-grandchildren include Olivia Nixon, Sam Nixon, Jaden Crook, Hunter Morrow, and Brantley Morrow. Pat's grandmother, Thelma Phay, and many beloved cousins, nephews, nieces complete the family of whom Pat was so proud.
Services will be held at a later date. Cremation has been entrusted to Baca's Mimbres Crematory.
