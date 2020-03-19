|
Patricia Ann Masciale
Patricia Ann Masciale was born on January 7, 1967 in Deming, New Mexico. Our Lord blessed Tricia to Jesse and Cecilia Arias as the second child, and only daughter in a family of five.
In 1988, Tricia met a very special Captain in the Air Force. Three years later in September of 1991 En route to a military assignment in Alaska for a 1-year stent, Tricia married Captain Barry Matthew Masciale in Colorado Springs, Colorado and would go on to share a zealous marriage of 29 years with a love that would ultimately lift her into God's embrace.
Trish was a proud Aggie, graduating from New Mexico State University with a Bachelor of Criminal Justice in 1990. During her husband's remote tour of duty in Alaska, Tricia worked for the State of Alaska and would drive 70 miles braving the ice-packed Alaskan elements to visit her husband when he was off duty. Barry enriched Tricia's life in many ways. They had a shared passion for traveling to new places and sailing. Tricia served as a Deputy Court Clerk for the Circuit Court of Fairfax and most recently as Secretary to the Chief Judge of the United States Tax Court. Trish was an avid cook and gardner in her Virginia home where she and Barry resided happily for 25 years. Tricia was a communicant of St. John the Apostle Roman Catholic Church and enjoyed a strong faith.
Tricia is survived by her husband Barry; older brother Alfred Arias and his wife Patricia; younger brother Lonnie Arias and his wife Tara; a sister-in-law Millie Walker (Lee); father and mother in-law, Michael and Lucille Masciale; and brother in-law's John (Elaine) and Chris (Karen) Masciale. She was a beloved Aunt to eight nieces and nephews, nine grand nieces and nephews including her God son Jesse Arias and God daughter, Jaylee Arias. Our Lord called Tricia home on March 16 to rejoice with her parents, grandparents, nephew, and many other family members and friends who preceded her in eternal life.
Visitation is planned for Monday, the 23rd of March 2020 from 0700-0900 PM at Colonial Funeral Home of Leesburg at 201 Edwards Ferry Rd NE, Leesburg, VA 20176 and is open to family and friends. There will be a limit of 10 people at a time due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Funeral Mass and burial will be private also due to COVID-19 restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Lobular Breast Cancer Alliance Https://lobularbreastcancer.org or the American Red Cross https://redcross.org
Published in Deming Headlight from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020