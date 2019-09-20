Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels & Baca's Silver City Crematory
Highway 180 East at Delk Drive
Silver City, NM 88061
(505) 388-2334
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Baca's Funeral Chapels & Baca's Silver City Crematory
Highway 180 East at Delk Drive
Silver City, NM 88061
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:30 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Silver City, NM
Patsy Adams


1944 - 2019
Silver City - Patsy Lou Adams a resident of Kingsville, TX passed away Sunday September 15, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Las Cruces, NM.

Patsy is preceded in death by her loving husband Wiley "Buck" Adams, her parents Bartley and Maybeth McDonald, sisters Erma Mae Wilbanks, Kathleen Pruit, JoAnna Smith and her brother Pete McDonald. Her son Todd Andrew Adams and her grandson Todd Andrew Jackson.

Patsy is survived by her daughters Kimberly Vendrely and Kamara Adams. Patsy was the loving grandmother of nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren.

Patsy was a longtime resident of Silver City, NM where she was born and Deming, NM where she was involved in the community and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Patsy touched many lives in all the cities she visited and lived in. Her laughter and fun-loving attitude will be dearly missed by many people near and far.

Visitation will be on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from six to eight o'clock in the evening at Baca's Funeral Chapels. Funeral Services for Patsy will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Silver City, NM, Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:30am. A visitation will precede the service, and all are welcome to attend. A burial will follow the service at the family plot at Memory Lane.
Published in Deming Headlight on Sept. 20, 2019
