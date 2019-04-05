|
|
Paul Sias Rodriguez
Deming - Captain, Paul Sias Rodriguez, PhD, Retired
Paul Sias Rodriguez, 74, a decorated combat veteran serving in the US Army during Vietnam War (1968-1969) and over an additional 20 years. Paul peacefully passed with his family bedside on March 26, 2019 in Huntsville, AL.
Family and friends will gather at Baca's funeral Chapels in Silver City at 12 noon on Tuesday April 9, 2019 where the funeral service will begin at 12:30. The concluding service and interment will follow at Fort Bayard National Cemetery with veteran honors accorded inclusive of the Patriot Guard.
He was born in Hurley on April 8, 1944 to Rosenda Sias and Mariano Rodriguez and attended Grant and Luna County Schools. Paul was a man of many passions with serving the Lord being his greatest. He had a great compassion for those in need and helped more people than could be counted. Paul's passions included playing with grandchildren, fishing, music, gardening, and making people laugh.
Paul is survived by his wife Karen Rodriguez of Huntsville: 6 children, Michael James Rodriguez (Shirley) of El Paso, TX; Donna Biondo (Anthony) of Denton, TX; Kristine Burgett (Kyle) of Springfield, TN; Katlyn Wardman (Brad) of Phoenix, AZ; Reve Baeza of Huntsville; and Paul Rodriguez, Jr. (Emily) of Huntsville; and his siblings Francis Davis (Leland) of Deming, NM; Celia Sedillos of Grants, NM; Lydia Herschberger (Gary) of Maricopa; AZ; Diane Altamirano (Manuel) of Las Vegas, NV; George Rodriguez of Deming, NM; Miguel Rodriguez of Las Cruces, NM; and Rosa Almanza (Louie) of Rio Rancho, NM. Paul had 12 grandchildren: Ashley, Jade, Jewel, Jace, Kyah, Klayton, Isabella, Elizabeth, Keith, and Ronnie Paul. Paul was preceded by his mother and father, Rosenda and Mariano Rodriguez, and his sister and brother Marianne and James Sias Rodriguez.
In lieu of flowers and in memory of Paul's service to others, please make donations to St. Mark's Lutheran Church of Huntsville, AL (designated to the Mission Trip Fund) or to Huntsville Dream Center (huntsvilledreamcenter.org, designated to Paul Rodriguez, Hispanic Ministry).
