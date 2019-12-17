|
|
Pennie Jo Hooper
Deming - Pennie Jo Hooper was called home to our Lord on December 13, 2019, surrounded by her husband and family. Pennie and Larry Hooper of Deming, NM had just celebrated 47 years of marriage.
Pennie is survived by her husband Larry and her four children Wes Hooper, Clovis Hooper, Tamie Massey, and Will Hooper as well as 10 grandchildren.
Pennie's family was always the most important thing in her life. Pennie and Larry were always on the road running between the grandkids sporting events from tennis and rodeo, to football and volleyball games.
One of Pennie's greatest thrills was going with Larry to the ranch they built together and checking on their cows. Larry and Pennie were awarded the National Land Stewardship Award. Pennie will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
No service will take place as were her wishes. Cremation has been entrusted to Baca's Mimbres Crematory.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels.
Published in Deming Headlight from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019