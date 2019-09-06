Services
Pete Sainz


1944 - 2019
Pete Sainz Obituary
Pete Sainz

Deming - Our Dad, Grandpa, and "Pa" (the name lovingly given to him by his many grandchildren, whom he was extremely proud of) Pete Sainz went home to be with his savior Lord Jesus Christ on Tuesday September 3, 2019. Pete had many close family and friends in Deming, and was a well-known face around town.

As his family, many of us are being asked about services. As many of you know Pete was very strong minded; it was one of his wishes that there would be no services, he wanted to make his passing a time to reminisce about the life he lived to the fullest. The family has decided to honor his wishes; however, we welcome any of Pete's many friends and family or anyone that knew him and wants to visit with us to remember his many exciting life journeys to please visit us at the home of Pete and Mary-Lou as it fits into your schedule. We thank everyone for their continued thoughts and prayers.
Published in Deming Headlight on Sept. 6, 2019
