Petra "Patsy" Flores Leyba
Deming - PETRA (PATSY) FLORES LEYBA
07/23/35 - 05/20/20
It is with great sadness and heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Patsy Leyba, 84, due to complications from Covid-19. Within the week of becoming ill, she passed away peacefully in her sleep. We are comforted knowing our precious mother is now with our heavenly Father and our dad, Richard Leyba.
Visitation will be Monday evening June 8, 2020 from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm at Baca's Funeral Chapel. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, it will be restricted to 40 people at a time. At 7:00 pm the family will have a private viewing where the rosary will be recited. On Tuesday morning, June 9, 2020, Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 o'clock at St. Ann's Catholic Church. Concluding services and interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Those attending are encouraged to remain in their vehicle for the safety of all. Reverend Father Manuel Ibarra will officiate.
Although her birth name is Petra, she was affectionately called Patsy since grade school. Patsy was born July 23, 1935 to Librada Bautista and James Flores, Sr. in Deming. Due to family health concerns, Patsy achieved an eighth-grade education, which left her with a strong desire to complete her education. Upon the return of our dad, Richard, from the Korean Conflict in 1953, he knew the love of his life would be his beloved Patsy. On August 7, 1955 he married Patsy at Saint Ann's Catholic Church where they were both life-long members. They began their married life in a one room apartment off Maple Street and many years later they would make their home on Holly Street, where they raised their six children. Patsy worked at Rexall Drug, Mountain Bell Telephone Company and was a homemaker for many years. She desired to complete her high school education so in the 1960's she secured her GED. She worked at Lewis Flats Elementary School for several years as a Teacher's Assistant. With the encouragement of her family and professional colleagues, she made the decision to pursue her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Western New Mexico University. After years of carpooling after work and summer school to Silver City, NM and selling Avon to pay for her books and education, she graduated from Western New Mexico University in 1973. Our mom's dream to become a teacher was realized. She loved the classroom and her students. We are honored by the many tributes from her former students on how she was instrumental in helping them choose a career in teaching. In 1979 our mother earned her Master's Degree in Early Childhood Education from New Mexico State University and continued her studies to become a certified Master Teacher and a Reading Specialist. She retired from the Deming Public School System following the retirement of our father Richard and the closing of the Deming Office Supply in 2000. However, our mom was not done teaching. She was highly sought after to return to the classroom, which she did. She then retired two more times with the last retirement from Smith School Elementary in 2007. Our mother was the consummate educator. She passionately believed in education and she would do whatever she could to help her students. Following her three retirements, which her children gently teased her about, she and our dad Richard would travel to Dallas, Texas and Phoenix, Arizona to visit their children. Our mom was the heart and soul of our family. Family was so important to her and it brought her much joy when she was with our dad and her children. In February 2018, our mother moved to Arlington, TX to be with her children following the passing of her beloved Richard on December 31, 2017.
Although her time in Arlington, TX was short lived, she enjoyed the many family gatherings with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She also missed her New Mexico birthplace, Deming, and her siblings but especially her only sister Martina Marrufo of Deming.
Our mother is survived by her son, Ricardo "Rick" (Colleen) of Fairview, TX: 5 daughters, Sylvia (Eloy) Hernandez of Arlington, TX; Cynthia (Alex) Quintero of Mansfield, TX; Cecilia Leyba of Fort Worth, TX, Olivia (John) Tucker and Lydia (Tim) Smylie both of Burleson, TX; sister Martina Marrufo of Deming, NM; brothers Sam Flores of Albuquerque, NM and Blas Leyba Jr. of Las Cruces, NM; 12 grandchildren, Eloy, Claudia, Joshua, Alisha, Fabian, Albert, Matthew, Julia, Victoria, Trent, Alyssa and Hanna; 8 great-grandchildren, Emma, Eloy, Ethan, Harper, Celena, Savana, Seraphina and Fabian Jr.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Librada Flores Sr. and the love of her life and our dad Richard Leyba.
Serving as pallbearers will be her son, Rick Leyba, and her grandsons Eloy Hernandez, Josh Quintero, Albert Torres, Mathew Ramirez, and Trent Tucker. Honorary pall bearer is her grandson, Fabian Zamora.
In lieu of flowers, you may consider making a memorial contribution in honor of our mother's favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Memorial in honor of Patsy Leyba ID# 12030857, or donate on line at stjude.org/donatetoday. For on-line donations, ID number not required. Dedicate donation to Patsy Leyba or you may call them directly at 1-800-822-6344 and please reference the Memorial ID# 12030857.
