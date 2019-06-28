|
|
Petra G. Duran
Deming - Petra G. Duran, 102, longtime Deming resident passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family.
Visitation will be Saturday June 29, 2019 at 9 o'clock in the morning at St. Ann's Catholic Church where a recitation of the holy rosary will begin at 9:30. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 o'clock with Fr. Manuel F. Ibarra, Pastor officiating. Concluding services and interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.
Petra was born August 15, 1916 to Francisco and Romana Gamboa in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Petra married Victor Duran in Deming. Together they raised their 3 children in a loving and caring home. She was an avid reader and enjoyed doing word puzzles, attending to her children and grandchildren and volunteering in the community later in life. Petra will be remembered for the humble person she was and her conversations and love she shared with her family.
She is survived by her 3 children, Rosemary (Valentine) Maynes of Deming; 2 sons, Victor (Suki) Duran of Las Cruces, NM and Robert (Sylvia) Duran of Deming; 5 sisters, Helen Jaramillo of Albuquerque, NM, Romana Trigueros of Phoenix, AZ, Lupita of Massachusetts, Marie Alba and Sylvia both of Las Cruces, NM; 1 brother, Frank Gamboa; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and 11great-great-grandchilren.
Petra is preceded in death by her parents, Francisco and Romana Gamboa; 2 brothers, Simon and Joe Gamboa; 3 sisters, Francis Vassau, Trinadad Jimenez and Maria Gamboa; and husband, Victor Duran.
Serving as pallbearers will be Kyle and Kevin Strathman, Jacob and Domenic Flores, and Alex and Andres Villa.
Honorary bearers are her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels. To sign the online guest book or to send a card, please visit our website at www.bacasfuneralchapels.com.
811 S. Gold Ave., Deming, NM 88030. Phone: 575.546.9671
Published in Deming Headlight on June 28, 2019