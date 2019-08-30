|
|
Phyllis Klockgether
Deming - Phyllis A Klockgether, 59, of Deming, NM, went to be with the Lord on August 26th, 2019, surrounded by her family of whom she loved.
She was preceded in death by her Mother, Kay Harrison, and her grandson Brandon King. She is survived by her Dad Bob Harrison, her loving husband Fern Klockgether, brothers, Jr. and John Dowell, Sister Helen Malone, as well as additional step-brothers and sisters. She is also survived by her children, daughter Bambi Mitchell and husband Monte, son Aron Klockgether and wife Amanda, and two step-daughters Deanna Jones and husband Chris, and Brenda King and husband Tony. She left behind a multitude of grandchildren including: Ashley, Trenten, Kylie, Lisa, Aron, Daniel, Dylan, CJ, Carrissa, and Hope, as well as numerous nieces and nephews who called her fi-fi.
Phyllis was born in Tularosa NM, on March 4th, 1960 to Kay Harrison and Tex Dowell, but was raised by a man she claimed as her "Daddy," Bob Harrison. She graduated from Deming High School in 1978. She met the love of her life, Fern Klockgether, at Church, and they were married in 1982
Though mainly a stay at home mother, Phyllis graduated from cosmetology school in the early 90's, and was a hairdresser and instructor at the same college for several years. She was an avid and enthusiastic member of the Calvary Chapel Church. She loved to be surrounded by her kids and grandchildren and was perfectly content and right at home with a warm loving family. She loved cooking and canning, and experimenting with her own recipes, (pineapple tamales!!!)
Anyone who knew Phyllis, knew that she always had an open door and would accept anyone graciously without judgement. Many children called her "mom," including Amber, Brandy, Melanie, Tracy, and Rexanne to name a few. In her later years she collected grandchildren in the same manner, including Shelly, Tracy, Bryant in additional to many more.
Phyllis had a strong Christian faith, and often joked about when she finally got to heaven, she would finally have a body like Marilyn Monroe's. She joked about dancing in heaven in her Marilyn body. Though devout, she was full of "piss and vinegar" at times, and loved to soften the world a bit with pranks and jokes that she delighted in. And the Lord only knows the stories she could tell about you, because if you messed up even once, she would never let you live it down and it would be added to her growing list of stories she told. Her favorite bible verse, which was also the creed of her life, was Philippians 4:13: "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me."
Phyllis was a bright and engaging soul who was a true comfort to her friends and family, and will be greatly missed. Here is hoping that she looks as stunning in the Marilyn Monroe dress in heaven as those who knew her perceived her heart to be.
Services will be Saturday, August 31st, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Calvary Chapel Church, 520 S. 11th Street, Deming, NM, and will be followed by a graveside service at Mountain View Cemetery, 3410 E. Pine Street, Deming, NM
Published in Deming Headlight on Aug. 30, 2019