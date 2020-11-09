Rachel Marie Wallace
Deming - Rachel Marie Wallace went home to be with our Lord on November 7, 2020. She was born on January 11, 1935, in Enid, OK.
"Marie", as she was best known to all, loved her family and taking care of them. Her best thing to do was Square Dancing and taking care of others. Marie was preceded in death by her parents, Rufus and Martha Fonder; daughter, Kathy Marie Wallace and husband, Dearl Wallace.
Marie leaves behind a son, James Wallace (Joyce Jonas); 2 grandchildren, Jonathan Wallace (Latisha) of California and Shawna Dominguez (David) of Deming; 3 step-grandchildren, Jody Jonas (Tieyce) of Kansas, Jose Jonas of Mesa, AZ, and Amber Jonas (Michael Bennett) of Alamogordo; 2 great-grandsons, Dustin Dominguez of Deming and Lucas Wallace of California; 5 step-great-grandchildren, Dylon Jonas of Deming, Cheyanne Jonas of Amarillo, TX, Augustine Rios of Alamogordo, Addison and Graysyn Jonas of Mesa, AZ.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date and will be properly announced. Cremation has been entrusted to Baca's Mimbres Crematory.
