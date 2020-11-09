1/
Rachel Marie Wallace
Rachel Marie Wallace

Deming - Rachel Marie Wallace went home to be with our Lord on November 7, 2020. She was born on January 11, 1935, in Enid, OK.

"Marie", as she was best known to all, loved her family and taking care of them. Her best thing to do was Square Dancing and taking care of others. Marie was preceded in death by her parents, Rufus and Martha Fonder; daughter, Kathy Marie Wallace and husband, Dearl Wallace.

Marie leaves behind a son, James Wallace (Joyce Jonas); 2 grandchildren, Jonathan Wallace (Latisha) of California and Shawna Dominguez (David) of Deming; 3 step-grandchildren, Jody Jonas (Tieyce) of Kansas, Jose Jonas of Mesa, AZ, and Amber Jonas (Michael Bennett) of Alamogordo; 2 great-grandsons, Dustin Dominguez of Deming and Lucas Wallace of California; 5 step-great-grandchildren, Dylon Jonas of Deming, Cheyanne Jonas of Amarillo, TX, Augustine Rios of Alamogordo, Addison and Graysyn Jonas of Mesa, AZ.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date and will be properly announced. Cremation has been entrusted to Baca's Mimbres Crematory.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels. To sign the online guest book or to send a card, please visit our website at www.bacasfuneralchapels.com. 811 S. Gold Ave., Deming, NM 88030. Phone: 575.546.9671






Published in Deming Headlight from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming
811 South Gold
Deming, NM 88030
575-546-9671
